TIPP CITY — Jerry Edwin Lamka, 81, of Tipp City, OH passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Jerry was born on October 4, 1939 in Dayton, OH to the late Edwin and Helen (Huddleston) Lamka.

Jerry "Bush Shaker" drove a semi and was the last generation of the Shining Knights of the open road.

He was hardworking, strong, and prideful man.

He enjoyed being in his shop working on his 1957 Chevy and fixing lawn mowers.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Steve Lamka.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Baldwin) Lamka, who he married on September 26, 1959; sisters, Elnora Lewis and Evelyn Buirley; son, Jimmy Lamka; daughter, Laura Fast; grandchildren, Danzik, Kayla, Lucas, Samantha, Logan, and Lydia; great grandchildren, Sophia and Grant; sister-in-law, Tanna Adcock; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. #320, Kettering, OH 45429.

He will be missed by many but never forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com