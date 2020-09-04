1/1
Jerry Wane Scribner
PIQUA — Jerry Wane Scribner, age 75 of Piqua, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Trinity Community at Fairborn, OH.

Born April 30, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA to Perry and Grace {Swearign} Scribner, who precede him in death.

He is survived by daughter, Shauna Scribner, Gresham, OR.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963 until his retirement in 1980.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
