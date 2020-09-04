1/1
JoAnn Cornett
PIQUA — JoAnn Cornett, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born July 9, 1934 in Piqua to the late Zeno and Catherine (Denman) Springer.

Survivors include four children, Kathy A. Weigandt and James E. Weigandt both of Bradford, Teresa L. Hughes and Dianna L. (Terry) Nichols all of Piqua; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren (and another great-granddaughter on the way); one great-great grandson; and a sister, Mary Swartz of Sidney; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alva Springer; a brother-in-law, Robert Swartz; and a sister-in-law, Dolly Springer.

JoAnn worked at Copeland Corporation and retired after 30 years of service. Her family was most important to her and she loved to take care of everyone, and spoil her kids and grandkids. She will truly be missed.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Smitley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
