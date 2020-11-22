1/
Joanne Heckman
1929 - 2020

TIPP CITY—Joanne Heckman, age 91 of Tipp City passed away at her home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born June 29, 1929 in Tipp City, OH to Nelson and Lois {Barnhart} Grim. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ray Heckman in 1986, sister, Diane Bartell and brother, Ed Grim. Joanne is survived by daughters; Beth Heckman, Tipp City, OH, Jane (John Tatro) Heckman, Cleveland, OH and brother, Stanley "Sam" (Pat) Grim, West Milton, OH.

Joanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City for 50 years and for the last 20 years a member of Brandt Lutheran Church. She and her husband co-owned Ray Heckman Well Drilling and the Railroad Carry-out in Tipp City, OH.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joanne's honor to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave #101, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Services will be held at a later date and have been arranged by FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
