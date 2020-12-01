TIPP CITY—Joanne (Grim) Heckman, age 91 passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Joanne was born on Broadway in Tipp City, OH. She is the daughter of Nelson and Lois (Barnhart) Grim. Joanne was proud to be a direct descendant of Robert "Squire" Evans, founder of Tippecanoe Village, OH and to be a life-long citizen of Tipp City. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Heckman in 1986, sister, Diane Bartell and brother, Ed Grim. Joanne is survived by her brother, Stanley "Sam" (Pat) Grim, West Milton, OH and her loving daughters, Beth Heckman, Tipp City, OH and Jane (John) Tatro, Cleveland, OH.

Joanne graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1947, then started her career at the Dolly Toy Company, Tipp City and later worked at A. O. Smith, Dayton. After their marriage in 1950, Ray and Joanne established Heckman Well Drilling and later the Railroad Carry Out in Tipp City.

After becoming involved with Hospice during her husband's illness, Hospice of Miami County offered Joanne a newly created position as Volunteer Coordinator in 1987. In 1992 she became the Special Projects Coordinator through 1999. During her career at Hospice, Joanne was instrumental in developing the "Camp Courageous" program for children of all ages who had lost a parent or loved one. She also developed the procedural manual that established the standards and mission of current Hospice practices. Along with her previously mentioned accomplishments, her knowledge and experience assisted Dr. Nims of Columbus, OH with his research and documentation on grief recovery.

After retiring from Hospice, Joanne was employed by Tony Fessler Investments, Troy, OH and retired at age 75.

Joanne was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City for 50 years and was a Sunday school teacher in the Primary Department, grades 3-5, and later with high school students. She also coordinated Summer Vacation Bible School for many years. During her time at Zion, she served on Church Council and was an active member of the Church Choir. During the last 20 years, Joanne became involved with the Brandt Lutheran Church where she developed numerous and meaningful friendships.

Joanne has many nieces and nephews and cherished friends of many years. Her story is a life of service to others, unshakeable faith, and love of her family. She will be missed by all those who love her, as well as everyone she touched during a life well lived.

A celebration of life and memoriam is planned for spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joanne's honor to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave. #101, Troy, OH 45373