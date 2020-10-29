1/1
Joel A. Boone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Joel A. Boone, age 87, of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2020.

He was born on February 14, 1933 in Franklin Co., Virginia. Joe married Eileen Francis (Fisher) of Covington on August 17, 1957. She passed away on September 22, 1958. On June 25, 1960, he was joined in marriage to Phyllis Jean (Hawbaker) of Franklin Co., Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis, with their children and spouses: Terry & Cindy, Todd & Susan, Trent & Rachel, and Thane & Barbara; 28 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.

Joe was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church-New Conference and was founder of B Electric, Inc.

The family will receive friends and family at the Covington Meeting House at 6360 Farrington Road, Covington, on Sunday, November 1, from 2-5 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Meeting House on Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved