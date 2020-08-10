PIQUA — John C. Weigel Sr., 82, of Piqua, passed away at 2:00 a.m. Monday August 10, 2020 at Kindred Hospital.

He was born October 20, 1937 in Piqua to the late Daniel and Helen (Fehrenbach) Weigel.

He married Marlene C. (Francis) Weigel September 15, 1956 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Malinda (Jim) Williams of Piqua; four sons, John Weigel Jr., Greg Weigel, Matt Weigel, and Mark (Jessica) Weigel all of Piqua; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Shirley Stahl, Betty Branson, Dan, Herb, and George Weigel.

Mr. Weigel was a graduate of Piqua Central High School Class of 1955, and retired from Honda Manufacturing with 15 years of service.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating. He was a fan of NASCAR and his favorite driver was Kyle Busch.

He was a great man, a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 12:00 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.