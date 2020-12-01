1/1
John D. Laughman
{ "" }
COVINGTON—John D. Laughman, 82, of Covington, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek.

He was born May 4, 1938, in Miami County, to the late J.D. and Mary Frances (Smith) Laughman. He married Barbara (Sampson) Laughman; she preceded him in death on October 9, 2019.

John will be missed and remembered by his children, Susan Alexander of Oak Island, N.C., Lisa (Steve) Baker of Covington, Scott Laughman of Piqua, and Damita (Dan) Hoblit of Covington; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gene (Gayl) Laughman of Bloomington, Ind. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Laughman and his sister, Elaine Reinkensmeyer.

John was a 1956 graduate of Covington High School, and owned and operated Piqua Transfer & Storage Co. John was a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998 and enjoyed farming, racing, spending time with his grandchildren, and his dogs, Sparky, Angel, and Meeko.

A visitation to honor his life will be conducted from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Private services will follow, with burial in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.


Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
