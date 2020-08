BRADENTON, Fla. — John Edward Lay, age 64, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Minnich Cemetery, Union.