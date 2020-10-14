PIQUA — John J. DeWitt, 79, of Piqua, suddenly passed away at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1941 in Troy to the late John E. and Dallie (Frost) DeWitt. He married Charlyene K. Wiegman June 24, 1962 at St. Paul's Church; and she survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Lori Belisle, Linda (Jeff) Carpenter, Luann Bradley all of Piqua; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Luke) Braun, Ashley (Ryan) Whitney, Hannah Carpenter, Libby Carpenter, Matt Bradley, Lauren Bradley, Samantha Bradley; four siblings, Richard (Donna) DeWitt of Leesburg, Florida, Nancy (Doug) Watkins of Newark, Illinois, Ben (Sharon) DeWitt of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Larry (Sandy) DeWitt of Springfield.; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. DeWitt was a graduate of Greenon High School, Springfield and proudly served in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class. He retired in 1992 as Assistant Chief of the Piqua Fire Department following years of dedicated service. Additionally, he worked with Jenkins Pump and Electric Service. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church for over fifty years and more recently joined the Covington Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed nature, fishing, and was a consummate tinkerer who could fix or make anything. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be missed by all of them.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Ambulance Fund, P. O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356 or Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.