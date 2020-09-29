PIQUA — John Leroy Houser, 71, of Piqua passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He had fought a valiant battle with blood clots for 7 days, but complications ultimately wore him out and God gained another angel.

Born on April 12, 1949, John was the son of Stanley and Treva (Overcash) Houser. After Stanley's death, Treva later married Ray Scheckelhoff who died in 1996. Treva still survives. John also has a sister Arlene who still survives. John is survived by his previous wife, Diana Risk of Richmond, Indiana whom he married in 1973. Together they raised two daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Goodman of Alpharetta, GA, and Erin (Matthew) Marcinek of Rockville, MD. John later married Dona Maggert of Lena, Ohio in 2010 who still survives. John has two stepsons, Scott (Crystal) Neargarder of Troy and Joe (Matt) Neargarder of Dayton. He also has four grandchildren and four step-grandchildren, and one step-great grandchild, all of whom he was very proud of and loved dearly.

John is a 1967 graduate of Miami East High School and a 1975 graduate of Ohio State University. He served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 through 1971, much of his time on the USS Dubuque. Over his working career, John worked as an IT Tech at Monarch Machine, Reed Elsevier, Mead Data Central, General Motors, NCR, and Electronic Data Systems. He was a member of the Lena Baptist Church and loved his church family. John had many interests including coaching his daughters soccer teams in his younger years, woodworking, genealogy, history, home-brewing beer, ham radio, Navy ships, old cars, raising horses, rescuing animals, photo-shopping, politics and music. He loved 60s music, especially the Beatles, and could play guitar, ukulele, banjolele, trombone, and trumpet which he often played at military funerals. A big OSU fan and supporter, he loved going to home games until his health prevented him from doing so.

John also loved administering his two Miami East Alumni FB sites, one of which he called his "Love Boat" where he was affectionately known as "The Captain" and "Johnny Angel". He knew everyone and everyone knew John. He had a huge heart and a God given ability to bring people together and make us all laugh and feel better even in the worst of times. John loved God and was not afraid of dying. John loved big! He loved laughing out load, and he loved his family and friends with a passion. His absence will leave a big hole in many people's hearts, but we will take comfort in knowing that he is now in the Lord's choir and probably trying to get the angels to sing some songs from the 60s.

RIP Johnny Angel.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio with Pastor Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, 8660 N. St. Rt. 66, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the funeral home.

