PIQUA - Joseph C. Goetz, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 3, 1933 in Columbus to the late Joseph F. and Dorothy (Douds) Goetz.

He married Patricia L. Etherington December 21, 1951 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include five children, Joseph W. (Jackie) Goetz of Kettering, Eric (Bev) Goetz of Piqua, Lee Ann (Jeff) Frantz of California, Yvette (Mark) VanDeGrift of New Carlisle, Yvonne (William) Valentine of Piqua; fifteen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Mr. Goetz was a 1951 Graduate of Piqua Central High School, and attended Edison State College, Wright State University, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

He retired in 1997 as a Senior Design Engineer and Project Manager for the Norton Company based in Worcester Massachusetts.

He was a United States Navy Veteran having proudly served during the Korean War as a Yeoman 2nd Class. He was a life member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the Disabled American Veterans Association Miami County Chapter 98, and the V.F.W. post 4874 where he served as its local Commander and the All State Commander. Additionally, he served as the Commander of the Negley-Fry Post 42, DAV District 2 and was active with the American Legion Post 184.

His desire for service continued through out the area having served as a Piqua City Commissioner fourteen years including his term as Vice-Mayor and Mayor of the City of Piqua.

He will be remembered for his love of family, Country, Community and friendship to many people. .

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Lincoln Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. His family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, P. O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.