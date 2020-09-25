1/2
Joseph L. Lauber
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Joseph L. Lauber, age 84, of Covington, OH passed away at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born on November 8, 1935 to the late Claude Lauber and Dolores (Stahl) Reaver.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Wendel) Lauber, who passed away on May 19, 2019; parents, Dolores and Richard "Dick" Reaver; and brother, Robert Lauber.

Joseph is survived by his children; Joseph Lauber II of Covington, Jeffrey Lauber of Covington, Diana (Bob) Scheib of Pleasant Hill, Michelle (Brian) Murphy of Troy, Lisa (Michael) Meredith of Troy; sister-in-law, Janet Lauber of Tarpon Springs, Florida; and 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Joseph was the proud owner of former Laubers Family Market in Troy, where he retired.

He also served in the Army National Guard for many years. Joseph was a graduate of Troy High School in 1955. He enjoyed family cookouts, collecting trainsets, attending garage sales, woodworking, and landscaping.

Joseph loved spending time with his family and friends, he made friends anywhere he went and didn't know a stranger.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Matt Wendel officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved