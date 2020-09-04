1/1
Josephine A. Brunetto Gast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Josephine A. Brunetto Gast, age 102, of Piqua went to meet her Lord and Savior at 11:16 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

She was born January 17, 1918, in Piqua, to the late Joseph and Sarah (Cipriano) Brunetto.

She married Glen E. Gast on July 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1993.

Survivors include two daughters: Juanita (Mack) Chism, Piqua and Donita Gast, Piqua; two grandsons: Brian (Karmyn) Beireis, Poway, CA and Scott Beireis, Piqua, OH; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by five sisters: Marie Cherubini, Carmela Comolli, Nancy Hobson, Ann Gast, and Gloria Henson; one brother: Joe Brunetto; and two grandsons: Michael Beireis and John Beireis.

After graduating from Piqua Central High School 1937, she was employed in the office at Val Decker Packing Company. She then owned The Pet and Gift Shop in Downtown Piqua before becoming employed at Buckeye Mart.

Jo was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she was active in the St. Clare's Society and The St. Mary Women's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed embroidering quilt tops for the raffles at St. Boniface Fall Festivals.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Bolte celebrant and Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt concelebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Tuition Fund, 310 S. Downing St, Piqua, OH or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melcher Sowers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved