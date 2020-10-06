PIQUA — Joyce "JoAnn" Dotson, 76, of Piqua died at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center.

She was born June 15, 1944 in Pinsonfork, Kentucky to the late Van and Opal (Matney) Justice.

Survivors include two sons, Rodney (Lisa) Dotson of Piqua, Brian (Michele) Dotson of Sidney; one daughter, Denise (Danny) Branham of Pinsonfok, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Verda Justice of Pinsonfok, Kentucky, Dennis (Henrietta) Justice of Louisville, Kentucky; and two sisters, Wanda (Fred) Shellenberg of Piqua, and Linda Justice of Pinsonfork, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and one son, James Dotson.

JoAnn was a 1963 graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Kentucky and was a member of Pinsonfork Church of God.

She was a wonderful homemaker and mother who loved her family tremendously. She worked on the wait staff for many years at Cracker Barrel as well as a care giver at local nursing facilities.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially Rummy, and loved to play Yahtzee. She was also a lover of animals; in particular, she loved her dog, Scooby.

She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery with Larry Butt officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.