1/1
Joyce "JoAnn" Dotson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Joyce "JoAnn" Dotson, 76, of Piqua died at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center.

She was born June 15, 1944 in Pinsonfork, Kentucky to the late Van and Opal (Matney) Justice.

Survivors include two sons, Rodney (Lisa) Dotson of Piqua, Brian (Michele) Dotson of Sidney; one daughter, Denise (Danny) Branham of Pinsonfok, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Verda Justice of Pinsonfok, Kentucky, Dennis (Henrietta) Justice of Louisville, Kentucky; and two sisters, Wanda (Fred) Shellenberg of Piqua, and Linda Justice of Pinsonfork, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and one son, James Dotson.

JoAnn was a 1963 graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Kentucky and was a member of Pinsonfork Church of God.

She was a wonderful homemaker and mother who loved her family tremendously. She worked on the wait staff for many years at Cracker Barrel as well as a care giver at local nursing facilities.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially Rummy, and loved to play Yahtzee. She was also a lover of animals; in particular, she loved her dog, Scooby.

She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery with Larry Butt officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved