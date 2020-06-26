PIQUA - Joyce Francis, age 77, of Piqua, OH passed away at 10:44 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, OH.

She was born in Troy, OH on March 9, 1943 to the late Clyde and Miriam (Adams) Lewis. On August 29, 1964 in Vandalia, OH, she married Jerry L. Francis and he survives.

Joyce is also survived by her children: Stacey and Doug Purkeypile, Piqua, OH; Randy Francis, Piqua, OH; and Kristi and Frank Branson, Sidney, OH; one bother and sister-in-law: Robert and Marie Lewis, Troy, OH; two sisters and brother-in-law: Brenda Lewis, Tipp City, OH; and Julie and Jeff Trick, Tipp City, OH; five grandchildren: Gunnar Francis, Kaylynne Francis, Ryker Branson, Skylar Purkeypile, and Kellen Purkeypile; and one great-grandchild: Emberlynne Francis.

Joyce graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, dancing, and camping. Joyce also loved baking, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Stephen Smitley officiating. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

