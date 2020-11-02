COVINGTON — Juanita "Anita" K. Casey, age 69 of Covington, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.

Anita was born in New Albany, IN on December 14, 1950 to the (late) James Robert & Mary (Sneed) Phillips; was a self-employed beautician for 32 years; attended Greenville EUM Church; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; enjoyed shopping on QVC; loved Thanksgiving and Christmas; but she loved her grandkids the most.

Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Jake Phillips; three brothers, James Ronald Paris, Samuel David Paris, Earl Thomas Paris; grandparents, Alfred & Addie Sneed; and brother-in-law, Art Francis.

Anita is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy & Karen Sargent; three grandchildren, Frank & Rachael Sargent, Leejay & Megan Brown, Logan & Stephanie Brown; nine grandchildren, Chloe Sargent, Hayden Brown, Gavin Brown, Brodie Sargent, Dalton Brown, Landyn Brown, Sawyer Brown, Olivia Brown, Lyam Brown; two sisters, Debbie Francis, Judy & Darrell Coby; brother, Rickey Elson; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Paris, Vanessa Paris; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

Per Anita's wishes there will be no services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.