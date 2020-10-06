1/1
Juanita Louis "Peg" Millbourn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Juanita "Peg" Louis Millbourn, age 96, of Tipp City passed away at 2:55 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center.

She was born July 11, 1924 in Portsmouth, OH to the late George W. and Grace (McGraw) Bumgardener.

She married Robert H. Millbourn September 3, 1961 in Muncie, IN. He preceded her in death May 28, 1997.

She is survived by two daughters & son-in-law: Charlotte & Steve Thomas, Troy, OH, Cindy Dall, Franklin, Wisconsin; two daughters-in-law: Susan (Gary) Coon, Tipp City, OH, Susan (Kenneth) Coon, Troy, OH; one step-son: Steven Millbourn; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Gary Coon and Kenneth Coon, three brothers and one sister.

Juanita graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1944. She was a member of Troy First Presbyterian Church. She worked for Piqua Memorial Hospital for twelve years and worked for Copeland in Sidney for 18 years. Juanita was a servant of God in every way.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home 646 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356 with Pastor Jay Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:30-1:30 PM at funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy First Presbyterian Church 205 S. Walnut St. Troy, OH 45373 or Athletes in Action by visiting: www.give.cru.org/give/0261300.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melcher Sowers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved