Judith V. Wallace
1944 - 2020
PIQUA—Judith V. Wallace, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born February 24, 1944 to the late Oscar L. and Ruth M. (Whetstone) Vanatta. She married Norman L. Wallace, Jr. August 10, 1961 in Piqua; and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, John (Sherri Curtis) Wallace of Piqua, Joseph (Jerry Barbieri) Wallace of Cincinnati; and a sister Anna Mae (Tim) Alexander-Burnfield of Bradford.

Mrs. Wallace was a 1962 graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Sinclair Community College. She retired March 1, 2009 as an Assistant Vice-President from the Piqua office of Mutual Federal Savings & Loan Association. She was a member of the Piqua Chamber of Commerce, Women in Networking, American Business Women's Association where she served as its President, and served as the President of the Piqua High School Music Boosters. She was also a member of Citizens on Patrol and enjoyed her police ride-a long's. Additionally, she loved the time she spent and friendships made at the Kozy Kampground at Grand Lake St. Mary's. She will be remembered for her love of family, friendship and willingness to help others.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judie's name may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
