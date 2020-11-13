1/1
Judy L. Snell
TROY — Judy L. Snell, age 80 of Troy, OH passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, OH. Born January 21, 1940 in Dayton, OH to Robert and Helen {Hamilton} Stum.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Timothy Snell and William "Billy" C. Snell Jr.

Judy is survived by he sons; James (Susan) Snell, Tipp City, OH, Brian Snell, Troy, OH and daughter in-law, Judy Snell, Tipp City, OH. Also surviving are brothers; George "Bob" (Katie) Stum, Tipp City, OH, Tom (Dottie) Stum, Troy, OH 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Judy was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School, a member of the Eagles Lodge both in Tipp City and Troy, OH. She enjoyed golfing, auto racing, bowling, playing cards, caring for plants, fishing and working puzzles.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 10:30 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Judy to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter; 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
