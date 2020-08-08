HUBER HEIGHTS — Julia K. Overholser, age 94, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Fox Run Senior Living. Julia formerly worked at Hobart Manufacturing.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Overholser; and former husband, Russel Wogoman.

Julia is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Ronald Wright of Centerville; sons & daughters-in-law, Ronald & Beverly Wogoman of Troy, Donald & Tonia Wogoman of Troy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends.

Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time. Committal service will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery Troy, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Julia's memory.