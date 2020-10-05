1/1
Karen "Cookie" Hammond
TROY — Karen "Cookie" Hammond, age 64, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by the people she loved most.

Karen was born on November 21, 1955 in Sandusky, OH to Anne (Cronenberger) Baumgartner and the late Lawrence "Larry" Baumgartner.

Karen is survived by her five children: Erica (Brian) Dean, MacKenzie (M. Brett) Sessions, Abigail (Aaron) Locker, Lauren (JD) Haley and son David (Lindsey) Hammond; grandchildren: Andrew, Mara, Cameron, Morgan, Myles David, Charlie, Elliot, Marci, Emma, Johnny, Leni and newest baby in March; and siblings: Linda Theis, Gail Baumgartner, Laurie Preston, Lawrence "Skip" Baumgartner, Connie Rasmussen and Kristine Ranker.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband Brian Walter Hammond in 2019.

Karen was a 1974 graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
