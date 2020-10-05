1/1
Karen I. Dusenbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Karen I. Dusenbury, of Troy, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020, after a fierce battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Covid-19.

She was born March 19, 1964, in Winterset, Iowa to Jerald and Sharon Schmidt, who survives.

She will be missed by her husband BJ Dusenbury, their daughter Crystal and her husband Jason Laughman, and son Devin Adams. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Kalee and Tyler Huffman and Eric Laughman. She's survived by one brother, Junior, three sisters, Vicki, Dorie, and Teri. Her baby sister Lynnae preceded her in death. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Madison.

She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She adored her family with everything she had to her very last breath. She enjoyed music, dancing, shopping trips with her girls, traveling, and spending time with her grandbabies. Karen was the Purchasing Manager at Captor Corporation in Tipp City, OH. Her family will greatly miss her smile, warmth, love, and caring nature.

In keeping with Karen's wishes, there will be no services.

If desired, a donation can be made in Karen's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, LLS.org, or simply perform a random act of kindness in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved