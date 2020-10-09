PIQUA — Karen S. Forsythe, age 73, of Piqua, passed away at 8:35 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her residence.

She was born December 30, 1946 at Stouder Hospital, Troy, OH to the late Harold & Caryl (Fisher) Stephenson.

She is survived by one son: Jerry Forsythe, Jr., Piqua; one daughter: Amy & Brad Conley, Fletcher; three brothers: Dan Stephenson, Piqua, Don & Peg Stephenson, Huber Heights; and Tim Stephenson, Piqua; one niece & nephew: Brittney & Preston Stephenson; four grandchildren: Kyle Martin, Alexis Conley, Alyssa Conley and Ashlin Conley; and Karen's Little Ones: Leander Knapke, Caleb Wackler, Jonah Wackler, Wesley Langston, and Ellie Langston.

She graduated from Piqua High School in 1965 then went on to Cosmetology School. She attended Piqua Christian Church. Karen retired from Hartzell Propeller in 2010 after 13 years. She was a hairdresser for 40 years and she owned her own hair salon called Hair & Company and worked for Favorite Hill Beauty Nook.

Funeral services will be held­­­­ 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Dave Fishback officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kettering Cancer Center, 3700 Southern Blvd. Kettering, OH 45429 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.