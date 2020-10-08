1/1
Katherine "Kitty" Gorman
PIQUA — Katherine "Kitty" Gorman, 77, of Piqua, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 17, 1943 in LaPlata Maryland to the late Thomas and Grace (Pickeral) Simmons.

She married Thomas F. Gorman Jr. August 28, 1963 in Indian Head, Maryland; he preceded her in death January 30, 1984.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Kris) Gorman of Piqua, Timothy (Lisa) Gorman of Troy; six grandchildren, Alex Dorner, Kendra (Paul) Hemminger, Tom (Meghan) Gorman, Matt Gorman, Audrey Gorman, Olivia Gorman; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Jean) Simmons of Indian Head, Maryland, Larry (Janet) Simmons of Florida; and two sisters, Gloria (John) Panning of Virginia, and Wanda Simmons of Indian Head, Maryland. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Simmons and a sister, Ann Straub.

Kitty retired from the Piqua City School District as a cook for Piqua High School following twenty-five years of dedicated service.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed her weekly widows group, puzzles and socializing. She will be remembered for her friendship and willingness to help others. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Enon Cemetery with Larry Butt officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family though the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Mary's Ave., Sidney, OH 45365 or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Enon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
