1/1
Kathy A. Wolinskiage
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAYTON — Kathy A. Wolinskiage, 78, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Friendship Village.

Born November 24, 1941 in West Charleston, OH to John and Nora Alice {Frantz} Fisher.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward Wolinski.

Kathy is survived by her children, Barbara (Jeff) Garrison, Dayton, OH, Alice (Jeff) Elliott, Casstown, OH, Judy (Joe) Apple, Oakridge, TN, Bryan (JoAnna) Wolinski, Freeland MI, Alicia Wolinski, Saginaw, MI, brother, Larry (Lynn) Fisher, Dayton, OH and 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Kathy worked as a waitress for many years at Rench's Restaurant, Tipp City. She enjoyed playing scrabble, bingo and going to garage sales. Kathy dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH. Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home; Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved