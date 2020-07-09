BRADFORD — Kathy Ann Myers, age 69 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Emergency Room at Wayne Hospital, Greenville.

Kathy was born in Celina on November 10, 1950 to the (late) Earl & Grace (Heidt) Klopfenstein; was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1968; and a graduate with her Bachelors Degree in Education from The Ohio State University, 1972; previously was a Junior High 8th Grade English teacher for Greenville Public Schools for 26 years; was an Avon Consultant for 25 years; a member of the Greenville Creek Christian Church, Bradford; a member of the Bradford Lions Club; a member of the Bradford Lioness Club; a member of retired Teacher's Association; enjoyed camping, embroidering, and making quilts, especially for babies, and enjoyed reading and loved books.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Michael Myers in 1992; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John & Estalee Myers.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, whom she married at the Church of Christ, New Knoxville on July 28, 1973, Michael H. Myers; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Tontrup of New Bremen, Carol & Lynn Schmidt of St. Marys, Linda & Terry Allen of St. Marys; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom & Tammy Myers of Tipp City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 PM Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.