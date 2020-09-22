1/2
Kenneth Eugene Martindale
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST MILTON — Kenneth Eugene Martindale, age 96, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He was born March 29, 1924 to the late Ralph & Della (Swigart) Martindale in Union, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Lenora (Lutz) Martindale in 2019; daughter Della Maxine Martindale; son Charles Ronald Martindale and siblings Bealuh Roush and Mimi Martindale.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Yvonne "Pinkie" (Greg) Kochersperger of West Milton; grandchildren Engrid (Bryan) McNeil of Monroe and Liza (Jeff) Curee of Union; great grandchildren Charleigh McNeil and Draven Lovell; special niece Melanie Heider of Pleasant Hill and special friends Scott (Barbara) Lowry.

Kenneth volunteered in the United States Navy during World War II.

He was the owner and operator of Martindale's Market.

Kenneth was a Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Football and a Bobby Knight Indiana Basketball Fan. He lived a long happy prankster life.

The family would like to thank all of the Hospice of Miami County nurses and aides for their wonderful care and guidance.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, September 24 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Milton-Union Alumni Association.

Online memories of Kenneth may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved