RUSSIA — Kenneth John Westgerdes, age 75, formerly of Elizabeth Court, Russia, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, at Englewood Health & Rehab in Englewood, Ohio.

He was born April 4, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Norbert & Mildred (Vagedes) Westgerdes. On June 29, 1968, at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Ken married Barbara (Nieport) Westgerdes who preceded him in death on February 11, 2019.

He is survived by one son, David and Linda (Holdheide) Westgerdes of Piqua and granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Westgerdes & fiancé Eric Swartz; nine siblings: Ronald & Jan Westgerdes of Coldwater, Marilyn Parker of Village Mills, TX, Daniel & Bernice Westgerdes of Minster, Paul & Jane Westgerdes of Mendon, Gerald & Lee Westgerdes of Indianapolis, IN, Herbert & Kay Westgerdes of Fort Recovery, Arlene & Robert Luttmer of Versailles, Sandra & Steven Knoth of Fort Recovery, William & Kelly Westgerdes of Celina; brothers & sisters-in-law: Steve Jackson of Cedar Hill, TN and Mary Ann Wolf of Celina along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Marie Westgerdes; a sister, JoAnn Jackson and three brothers-in-law, Larry Parker, John Nieport and Ronald Wolf.

Mr. Westgerdes was a 1963 graduate of Fort Recovery High School before serving 4 years and 3 months in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2008 from the Minster Machine Company where he had been employed 40 years. He was a Member of St. Remy Catholic Church, the Osgood American Legion and Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles. In his leisure, Ken enjoyed woodworking, gardening, playing cards, and camping. He was also an avid fan of Bengals football and Reds baseball.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Remy Church in Russia with Rev. Martin Fox presiding. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Osgood. Friends may call Tuesday 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 9:45 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.