Kenneth Lucky Sloan
CONOVER — Kenneth Lucky Sloan, age 65, of Conover, Ohio passed away on October 7, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Born on August 16, 1955 in Troy, Ohio, Kenneth was a son of the late Frederick and Leola (Wrench) Sloan.

His wife Lynda Lou Statler of Conover who he married May 23, 1974 survives. He is also survived by four children: Nathaniel (Johanna) Sloan of Piqua, Eric (Heather) Sloan of Huber Heights, Robert (Kim Martin) Sloan of Minster and Laura (Philip) Elson of Port Jefferson. He was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren. In addition to his parents a brother, Fred Sloan, preceded him in death.

Kenneth graduated from Graham High School in 1974 and worked for U.S. Express as a semi trailer mechanic.

Kenneth attended Milford Bible College and was ordained at the Troy Baptist Temple. He was saved October 28, 1984. He dedicated his life to the Lord in February 1988. He faithfully followed the Lord.

Ken loved time on his boat, and fishing. He loved building things with his hands, and watching drag races. He loved spending time with his family.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris with Nick Lee of Central Baptist Church, Piqua, Ohio presiding. Social distancing and masks will be requested.

Donations in Kenneth's name may be made to St. Judes Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
