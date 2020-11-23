WEST MILTON—Larry Dean King, age 82, of West Milton, went to be the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ohio State Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1937 to the late John C. & Lois I. (Angle) King in Covington, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Donna Lee (Whitmer) King.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Tamber (Ken) Feathers of West Milton, Tina Ferguson of West Milton, and James (Nikki) King of West Milton; grandchildren Dustin (Mandy) Ferguson, Troy (Lorien) Ferguson, Joshua (Rachael) Ferguson, Jon (Taylor) King, Jake (Maryah) King, Jordan King, Elisa (Jonathan) Brandon and Haley Feathers; great grandchildren Lucas, Eli, and Graham Ferguson, Xavier and Odyn Ferguson and Skylar and Wyatt Brandon; longtime companion Millie A. Adkins and her son Matthew (Connie) Adkins; sister Karen (Terry) Miller of Tampa, FL. Larry was a 1955 Bradford High School graduate.

He worked at Hobart Brothers as a supervisor in the welding rod plant for 30 years. Larry then went on to sell insurance for Modern Woodman and retiring after co-owning Royal Alloys.

He was a long time Nashville United Church of Christ member where he enjoyed mowing the church park. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry also loved watching Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James at Ohio State Medical Center. Online memories of Larry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.