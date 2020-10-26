TIPP CITY — Larry Edward Raffel, age 84 of Tipp City passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Troy, Ohio.

Born October 18, 1936 in Dayton, OH to the late Carl and Ida Raffel.

He's preceded in death by his parents and brother Eugene Raffel. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eva {Potter} Raffel, Tipp City, OH, sister, Sandra Noriot Cramer, FL sisters in-law; Ruby Collins, New Carlisle, OH, Joyce (Aaron) Lucas, Ocala, FL, Emma "Sue" (George) Pelfrey, Vandalia, OH.

He worked for Chrysler Corp. Larry loved building miniature train sets, eating at McDonald's and fishing.

Private services for Larry have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Oh 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.