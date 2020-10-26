1/1
Larry Edward Raffel
TIPP CITY — Larry Edward Raffel, age 84 of Tipp City passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Troy, Ohio.

Born October 18, 1936 in Dayton, OH to the late Carl and Ida Raffel.

He's preceded in death by his parents and brother Eugene Raffel. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eva {Potter} Raffel, Tipp City, OH, sister, Sandra Noriot Cramer, FL sisters in-law; Ruby Collins, New Carlisle, OH, Joyce (Aaron) Lucas, Ocala, FL, Emma "Sue" (George) Pelfrey, Vandalia, OH.

He worked for Chrysler Corp. Larry loved building miniature train sets, eating at McDonald's and fishing.

Private services for Larry have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Oh 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
