Larry Jay Nicodemus, 76, was born on May 23, 1944, to Ray and Edith (Eller) Nicodemus of Preble Co, OH.

He went to his eternal Home on Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:30 pm due to complications following surgery at Grandview Hospital.

He chose Glenna Marie Miller, the daughter of Emerson and Wava (Baker) Miller of New Carlisle, as his life's companion, and they were married on May 23, 1965.

He was baptized, along with his wife, on June 12, 1966 into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, to which he remained faithful.

After graduating from Lanier High School in 1962, he moved to Clark Co, OH and later chose to make precision tool manufacturing his occupation. He founded True Cut Tool Co., Inc. in 1972, moved the business to his home in the early 1980s, and enjoyed working with his family until his death.

He delighted in every opportunity to spend time outdoors.

Larry is survived by his wife and t heir 5 children, Monica and Eric Wagoner, Kendall and Connie, Scott and Kelly, Zane and Shelby, and Chad and Heather. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Emelyn (Denlinger) Nicodemus, Wilm (Garber- Miller) and Marvin Lavy, and Wava Miller.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Dale and Gerald; 2 nephews; his parents-in-law; brothers-in-law Carter M assie, Paul Ryman, Don Hoblit, Ken Miller, and Harold Eley; sisters-in-law, Norma (Miller-Massie) Ryman and Wilma (Miller -Hoblit) Eley.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm and 12:30 to 9 pm. Funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 10 am, all at Donnels Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, North Hampton, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Myers Cemetery Association 2615 Spence Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344.

Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.

