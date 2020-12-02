1/
Larry Leon Favorite
1937 - 2020
PLEASANT HILL — Larry Leon Favorite, age 83, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehab Center in Trotwood. He was born on March 19, 1937 in Miami County to the late Leonard L. and Launa (Ford) Favorite.

Larry is survived by three children: Jill (Greg) King of Columbus, IN, Terry (Cindy) Favorite of Pleasant Hill, OH and Diane (David) Brown of Laura, OH; two brothers: Bill (Donna) Favorite of Pleasant Hill, OH and Mark (Pam) Favorite of Troy; one sister: Doris Brown of Euless, TX; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his first wife: Janet (Edwards) Favorite; and one brother: Jim Favorite.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ, 10 W Monument St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N Detroit St, Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
