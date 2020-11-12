PIQUA — Larry S. Kinnison, age 79, of Piqua, OH passed away at 11:11 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. Larry was born in Michigan on July 14, 1941 to the late Steven and Lucille (Landis) Kinnison.

He married Sue (Lewis) Kinnison at St. Mary's Catholic Church on May 30, 1963 and she survives.

Larry is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-laws: David and Cheryl Kinnison and their four children: Dylan, Megan, Amber, and Sierra Kinnison; and Scott and Janine Kinnison and their three children: Rachel, Caroline, and Brian Kinnison; and one brother and sister-in-law: Doug and Nellie Kinnison He is preceded in death by his sister: Janice Garbig.

Larry worked for Pioneer Rural Electric and retired after 35 years, and he owned and operated Kinnison Landscaping for 30 years. Larry was a member of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Covington, OH. He was also a member of Hemlock Gun Club and Miami Valley Cruisers Car Club. He was a car enthusiast and dearly loved his 1929 Ford and 1959 Chevy. He attended many car shows throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. James Duell as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 AM -1 PM on Saturday, at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 6925 West US Route 36, Covington, OH 45318. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.