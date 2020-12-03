TROY — Leona Marie Bowling Archey, 99, of Troy OH died on December 2, 2020. She was born in York, KY on April 26, 1921, a daughter of the late Garrett Hobert & Hazel Colley Bowling.

Leona Marie is survived by her sister: Herma Gibbons and her husband Earl of Bellbrook, Ohio; special nephew: Tony "Tone" Gibbons; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Charles B. Archey in 2004; her daughter: Helen Wilson, in 2015; three sisters: May Johnson, Theola Myers Reapp and Eunice Lewis; and six brothers: Willard, Clifford, Ed, Clint, Arvil and Kenneth Bowling.

Leona Marie and her husband were long-time members of the Miami County Beekeepers Association and managed a stand at the farmers market with the produce grown in their gardens. She had a zest for life and lived on her own until she was 98. She did not stop driving until she was 90.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at the Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association, % Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.