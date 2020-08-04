TROY — Lester "Les" E. Karns, age 71 of Troy, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence after losing his battle with cancer under the care of Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

He was born April 15, 1949 in Troy to the late Luella (Boroff) and Irvin Karns.

Les is survived by his wife Joyce Leann Ward Karns of Troy; 3 children: Kendra Ward Hudgins (Edward) of Troy, Joe, and Ashley Karns; brother: Richard Karns (Sharon) of Conover; brother-in-law Harold Thornhill of Port Charlotte, FL; 2 granddaughters: Keya Harrison Winkfield (Michael) of Columbus and Donielle Harrison of Troy; 2 greatgrandsons: Kohen and Langston Winkfield of Columbus; several nieces and nephews; his best friend Jeff Schwierking of St. Paris; and his Miniature Schnauzer Darcy, who meant the world to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Bonnie Thornhill; 2 brothers: Eddie and Kenny Karns; and grandson Thomas "BJ" Harrison.

He was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School. Shortly after highschool, Les enlisted in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, service in Vietnam during 1966-1969. Les later began working at Hobart Brothers, where he retired in 2015.

Les enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also took pride working in his yard, which he received a merit award. After his stroke in 2014, Les spent much of his time with his wife who provided him the best care up until his death along with his best friend Jeff, who visited every Friday to gossip.

The family would like to thank Hospice nurse Jenni for her care of Les in his final days. Thank you to Debbie Patton, and Sherri and Arnold Collett for all your help over the years. Also, thank you to the many family, friends, and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Arnold Collett officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-1:00PM prior to the service. Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will follow. Contributions may be given to Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .