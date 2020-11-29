1/2
Lewis E. Marrs
PIQUA—Lewis E. Marrs, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 9:22 a.m. Saturday November 28, 2020 at EnglewoodHealth & RehabilitationCenter. He was born December 1, 1926 in Piqua to the late Leo H. and Edna (Lobenstein) Marrs Sr. He married Joan F. Funderburg March 25, 1951 in Piqua; she preceded him in death April 8, 2019.

Survivors include two children, Jeff (JoJo) Marrs, Jill (Rick) Cron all of Piqua; four grandchildren, A.J. (Paloma) Marrs, Brett (Alice) Marrs, Kyle (Megan Rue) Lyman, Carly Lyman; and nine great grandchildren, Andrea, Wyatt, Westin, Carson, Annie, Kasey Jo, Avery Marrs, Samantha, Jake Slusher. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Mr. Marrs attended Piqua City Schools and was drafted, at the age of 18, into the United States Army during World War II where he served in both the Pacific and European Theaters earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post in Piqua. He retired as a Lab Technician from the Aerovent Fan Co. in 1987 following thirty years of dedicated employment. Additionally, he was a Realtor with the D.M. Whitmore Real Estate Agency for many years. He married into the First United Church of Christ in 1951 and is a current member of the Greenview United Church of Christ leaving a legacy of devoted service of serving on many and various church committee and programs including being a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to Lake Erie and Myrtle Beach. He loved his family, was very proud of all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A private service for his family to honor his life will at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Grunden officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Rd., Sidney, OH45365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
