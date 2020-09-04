PIQUA — Linda Anne Cotterman, age 81, of Piqua, passed away suddenly at 2:49 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center and went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband.

She was born March 20, 1939 in Piqua to the late Arthur and Ursel (Foster) Schafer. Linda Married Carl J. Cotterman January 10, 1970 in Piqua.

She met Carl, the love of her life and they were married for 50 wonderful years and blessed to raise three loving children. Two daughters, Teresa DeCasseres of Piqua, Karen (David) Pearce of Middletown; a son, Carl F. (Alma) Cotterman of Piqua; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren survive her. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Carl J. Cotterman, her sister and brother-in-law Gene and Nancy Heitkamp, and her son-in-law Lenny Decasseres.

Linda graduated from Piqua High School and Columbus Business School. She began her career at Hooven-Pohlmeyer Insurance Company and was promoted to Office Manager where she thrived utilizing her organizational skills. When Hooven-Pohlmeyer merged with two other insurance companies, and became River Bend Insurance Company, Linda's role expanded to managing all of the offices and she was name President of the newly formed company until she retired.

Linda's special talent was her verbal communication skills. She never met a stranger and could converse on many subjects because she was an avid reader on many topics. She was passionately patriotic and kept up with current politics which she enjoyed discussing. During quiet times, Linda knitted several scarves which were often gifted to friends and family. She was a member of the Greenview United Church of Christ.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family to honor her life at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

We are grateful for the many friends and family who have shared the joy of Linda's life. Linda was very generous and would appreciate "paying forward". In her honor, memorial contributions are suggested to the Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Rd., Sidney, OH 45365 or Bethany Center, P.O. Box 224 Piqua, OH 45356.

