1/1
Linda Anne Cotterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Linda Anne Cotterman, age 81, of Piqua, passed away suddenly at 2:49 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center and went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband.

She was born March 20, 1939 in Piqua to the late Arthur and Ursel (Foster) Schafer. Linda Married Carl J. Cotterman January 10, 1970 in Piqua.

She met Carl, the love of her life and they were married for 50 wonderful years and blessed to raise three loving children. Two daughters, Teresa DeCasseres of Piqua, Karen (David) Pearce of Middletown; a son, Carl F. (Alma) Cotterman of Piqua; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren survive her. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Carl J. Cotterman, her sister and brother-in-law Gene and Nancy Heitkamp, and her son-in-law Lenny Decasseres.

Linda graduated from Piqua High School and Columbus Business School. She began her career at Hooven-Pohlmeyer Insurance Company and was promoted to Office Manager where she thrived utilizing her organizational skills. When Hooven-Pohlmeyer merged with two other insurance companies, and became River Bend Insurance Company, Linda's role expanded to managing all of the offices and she was name President of the newly formed company until she retired.

Linda's special talent was her verbal communication skills. She never met a stranger and could converse on many subjects because she was an avid reader on many topics. She was passionately patriotic and kept up with current politics which she enjoyed discussing. During quiet times, Linda knitted several scarves which were often gifted to friends and family. She was a member of the Greenview United Church of Christ.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family to honor her life at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

We are grateful for the many friends and family who have shared the joy of Linda's life. Linda was very generous and would appreciate "paying forward". In her honor, memorial contributions are suggested to the Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Rd., Sidney, OH 45365 or Bethany Center, P.O. Box 224 Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook and condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved