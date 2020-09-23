1/1
Linda E. Osborne
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Linda E. Osborne, 71, of Piqua, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born August 30, 1949 in Piqua to the late Duane and Nora (Farmer) Livesay.

Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Leigh Osborne of Austin, Texas; one granddaughter, Amethyst Bonacquisti; a brother, Terry (Terri) Livesay of Piqua; a brother-in-law, Keith Roegner of Piqua; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine "Cookie" Roegner; and one daughter, Jennifer Livesay.

Ms. Osborne was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She attended Sinclair Community College. She worked for many years for the former Detmer Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center, starting in the kitchen and progressing up to a dietitian and later worked with the hospital administration. She was a member of the former Eagles in Piqua. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and crocheting but her true love and passion was being a mother.

A service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Linda.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved