LAURA — Linda Smith, age 74, of Laura, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She was born September 13, 1946, to Charles & Marie Alvina (Minnich) Fine in Greenville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving sons Keith Smith of West Milton and Rick (Krista) Smith of Laura; grandchildren Natascha (Jarred) Rentz, Kayla (Josh) Wendling, Braden Smith; great grandchildren Sienna Fox and Launa Rentz; siblings Steve (Vickie) Fine of Tipp City, John (LeaAnn) Fine of West Milton, David (Joan) Fine of West Milton and Karen (Bruce) Jay of West Milton.

Linda attended Milton-Union High School class of 1965 and retired as a supervisor from the Miami County Sheriff's 911 Center. She also worked as an aide at Riverside School in Troy, was a former member of the Union Township Life Squad, and was a member of the Laura Christian Church. Linda enjoyed cheering on her grandkids at all their sporting events, endless card games with family and friends, serving Jesus through the Laura Christian Church, and gatherings with her friends daily at the Laura Country Diner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Linda may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
