TROY — Linda Sue Davis, age 69 of Troy, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born January 5, 1951 in Bristol, VA to the late Calvin and Buloxia (Chapman) Shaffer.

Linda is survived by her husband Jack Davis, whom she married June 22, 1968; son Brent Davis of St. Paris; daughters Tammy Clark (David) of Crestline and Erica Wille (Brent) of Pleasant Hill; nine grandchildren: Erin, Brittany, Joshua, Allyson, Nathan, Thomas, Zachary, Brianna, and Mariah; seven great-grandchildren: Lily, Connor, Daisy, Ivy, Zailey, Rylee, and Oliver; sisters Sandra Clayton of Troy, Sharon Kinder (Roy) of Richlands, VA, and Michelle Whitaker of Bristol, VA; sister-in-law Joyce Shaffer of Bristol, VA; and special fur-baby Hanna May.

She was preceded in death by grandson Robbie Davis and three brothers: Steve, Jeff, and Larry Shaffer.

Linda attended Redemption Christian Tabernacle in Vandalia. She loved to sing at church and especially to her grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook. Her specialties were her biscuits and gravy and fried chicken.

She also loved tending to her flower garden. Linda loved Christmas. Her family would tell you that she never met a stranger. She medically retired from the Miami County Jail where she worked as a cook for five years and had previously worked for Stolle Corp. in Sidney for over 15 years.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be from 2:00PM-4:00PM and 5:00PM-7:00PM on Monday, July 13 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

