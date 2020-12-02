ENGLEWOOD — Lois Ann (Spradlin) Jones, age 95 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and cooking for them as well.

Lois also enjoyed playing the piano and was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Robert (Carol) Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, step-son: Dennis (Pam) Jones, Karen Thompson, grandchildren: Carrie (Dave) Thompson-Davenport, Kane Thompson, Rick Thompson, Scott Jones, great grandchildren: Avery, Eli, Brianna, Kyra, Morgan, Carson, Riley, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Wilburn Jones, parents: Omel and Mabel (Stephens) Spradlin, son: Richard Thompson, step-son: Donald Jones, 7 brothers and sisters.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with services to follow at 2:00 p.m with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Lois and to leave an online condolences please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com