TIPP CITY — Lois E. Curtis, age 92 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County.

She was born in Macon County, NC on May 5, 1928 to Oscar and Omega {Brown} Carpenter.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marion "Joe" Curtis, son, Samuel Curtis, daughter, Gloria Clutter, sister, Dorothy Justice and brother, Arnold Carpenter. She is survived by her son, Rex Curtis, Wylie, TX, sisters, Evelyn Dills, Franklin, NC, Gladys (George) Van Pelt, Florida and Marie Anderson, Franklin, NC along with 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Lois worked for many years as a housekeeper for Stouder Memorial Hospital, Troy, OH. She enjoyed quilting and crafting. Lois adored her pets and dearly loved her family; especially her grandchildren.

Visitation 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home; Hospice Chaplain officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Vandalia, OH.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Lois to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

