PIQUA — Lois E. Stephenson, age 98, of Piqua, passed away at 2:25 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Darke County, OH on June 9, 1922 to the late Edward and Martha (Shuttleworth) Fourman.

Lois married Chester Baugher in 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1987. On January 5, 1993 in Piqua, she married Donald Stephenson and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2018.

Lois is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Douglas and Loretta Baugher, Christiansburg, OH; one sister: Mary Smith, Greenville Brethren Retirement Center; sister-in-law: Donna Fourman, Greenville Brethren Retirement Center; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son: Steven Baugher; two great-grandsons: Joseph Lee Shannon and Joshua Allen Shannon; five brothers, and two sisters.

Lois graduated from Bradford High School, Bradford, OH in 1940. She was a member of Piqua Church of the Brethren, Piqua. At the church, she taught Sunday School for 4 years. Lois was a member of Senior Citizens in Piqua. She loved to play euchre. Lois retired from Atlas Superior in 1987. During WWII, she worked at Lear Avia in Troy on the production line.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Larry Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, OH. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.