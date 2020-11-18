1/1
Lois I. Staley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Lois I. Staley, 95, of Piqua, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence surround by her family.

She was born May 9, 1925 in Piqua to the late Clarence and Helen (Woodruff) Hecker. She married Richard O. Staley October 26, 1944 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, and he survives.

Other survivors include a three children, Carol Ann (Gene) Huff, Kathleen S. (Mike) Heiser, David (Dianna) Staley all of Piqua; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Staley was a graduate of Piqua central High School and was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, ceramic painting and working in her yard. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A private service for all the family to honor her life will take place Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 3033 Kettering Blvd., Ste 220, Moraine, OH 45439. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved