PIQUA — Lois I. Staley, 95, of Piqua, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence surround by her family.

She was born May 9, 1925 in Piqua to the late Clarence and Helen (Woodruff) Hecker. She married Richard O. Staley October 26, 1944 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, and he survives.

Other survivors include a three children, Carol Ann (Gene) Huff, Kathleen S. (Mike) Heiser, David (Dianna) Staley all of Piqua; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Staley was a graduate of Piqua central High School and was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, ceramic painting and working in her yard. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A private service for all the family to honor her life will take place Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 3033 Kettering Blvd., Ste 220, Moraine, OH 45439. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.