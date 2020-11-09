PIQUA — Louis W. Havenar, 91, of Piqua, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy. He was born October 28, 1929 in St. Marys to the late Louis V. and Frances (Howell) Havenar.

He married Mary Lou Bockrath January 15, 1949 in Covington, Kentucky, a marriage that would span over seventy years. She preceded him in death January 3, 2020.

Survivors include three daughters, Marsha (Thom) Baker, Judy King, Beverly (Rick) Snyder all of Piqua; a son, Mike (Tammie) Havenar of Piqua; eleven grandchildren, Heather Larger, Adam (Molli) Baker, Matthew (Kari) Baker, Karma (Shad) Wion, Kalin King, Nick (Amy) Snyder, Andrew (Kendra) Snyder, Ashley (Raymond) Anthony, Zach (Janell) Havenar, Abby (Jarrod) Howell, Ryan (Hannah) Havenar; twenty-three great grandchildren; three brothers, Jack (Joan) Havenar, Bill (Suzanne) Havenar all of Piqua, Rich (Peg) Havenar of Florida. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Havenar and Rosie (Henry) Grise.

Louie located in Piqua in the early 1940's and embarked on a long successful career in banking having served as Senior Vice-President with Piqua National Bank, President of First Border Savings and Loan, Senior Vice-President of Third Savings & Loan Assoc., and served as the Chairman of a Regional Bank Association. Additionally, in his early years, he established Havenar Auction Service which continues today, and used his talents as an Auctioneer for the Miami County Fair and Junior Fair of livestock for over fifty years, and donated his auctioneering talents and time for numerous community, church and charitable causes.

He served during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the United States Army Coast Guard. He was a member of Madison Avenue Church of God where he served on many Boards and taught Sunday school. His spiritual evolvement prompted him to help establish the local Promise Keepers chapter and initiate three Clyde Dupin Crusades in Piqua. He was a member of Warren Masonic Lodge # 24, Antioch Shrine of Dayton, Piqua Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, and the Piqua Kiwanis Club. He served as the Chairman of the Piqua Bicentennial Committee in 1976, founded the well known Heritage Festival and served on its Board for thirty-one years. He served as Chairman of the Piqua Area United Fund, Chairman of the Board of Edison State College, Director and Ambassador of the Piquarea Chamber of Commerce, served as Trustee of Springcreek Township for twenty-nine years and a Miami County Commissioner for four years. He was named Boss of the Year by the Piqua Jaycee's and was distinguished with the prestigious community Order of George award for his life long dedication to positive initiatives in the Piqua area.

Lou enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family which included trips to Brown County, Abe Martin Lodge for twenty years.

A private graveside service was conducted at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors were provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. A visitation for the family and friends to honor his life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou's name are encouraged to Madison Avenue Church of God, 922 Madison Ave., Piqua, OH 45356, Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.