Lucille M. Wilson
PIQUA — Lucille M. Wilson, 89, of Piqua, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born May 12, 1931 in Piqua to the late Leroy and Nettie M. (Cooper) McVety.

She married Asa L. Wilson May 9, 1947 in Piqua; he preceded her in death March 30, 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Steve (Linda) Wilson of Tipp City, Craig (Vickie) Wilson of Bradford; a daughter, Judy Dankworth of Amarillo, Texas; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Micki Wills and Anna Jess.

Mrs. Wilson attended Piqua Central High School and worked at the Evenflo Company for many years.

She was a member of Springcreek Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
