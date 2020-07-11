1/1
Lucinda M. "Cindy" Abner
1949 - 2020
The Story of My Life, by Cindy.

I was born July 15, 1949 to Glenna Mae Irene Peffley and John Robert Hosmer in Troy, Ohio. Both passed away December of 1992, 20 days apart, though they hadn't been together for years. I graduated from Troy High School in 1967. I married John Lutz of Troy in 1966, this marriage did not work out. I married Shirl Abner of Piqua, July 18, 1971, we married and divorced each other twice. He will always be the love of my life.

I graduated from Edison Community College in 1988. Worked in retail for many years and retired from a factory after 25 years of service. What I enjoy is my children, Raymond Abner (Shonda Baker), Missy (Tommy) Russell, and my little dog, Vincent. To my few true friends that have stuck by me through the years, thank you!

When the shock of the diagnosis wears off and the end is imminent, I sit here and think of all the time and effort wasted on useless things! All the time spent worrying and life is not playing out in any of the ways I thought it might. My advice to anyone reading this…Live to be happy every day! See you all on the other side, well most of you anyhow! Thank you Hospice of Miami County for your service.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Miami Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
