1/1
Lynn Rickey "Bub" Dillow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Lynn Rickey "Bub" Dillow, age 71, of Troy, OH passed away on November 19, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1949 in South Bend, IN to Pearl (Rickey) Mumma the late Carl Mumma .

Bub is survived by his wife of 52 years: Janice Sue (Studebaker) Dillow; children: Chad E. (Mandi N.) Dillow of Troy and Lynn "Skeeter" Rickey (Vicki R.) Dillow II of DeGraff; grandchildren: Kade, Addison, Michelle, Bradyn, and Jayda Dillow; siblings: Marsha McDade of Troy; Gail "Sis" Lee of Troy; Becky Ragar of Vandalia; Clara "Snooks" (Carl) Carter of Troy; John (Tina) Mumma of Troy and Susie (Mark) Gwinn of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws: Mick McDade; Mike Lee; and Bob Ragar.

Bub was a 1967 Troy High School graduate. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Bub was a very active member of the Troy Baptist Temple. He worked at Dinner Bell Meats and then went to Troy City Schools where he retired as a custodian. He loved woodworking and worked on many projects for lot of other people.

Services will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Troy Baptist Temple Fellowship Hall with Rev. David Thomasson officiating. Interment to follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Visitation will be from 2-6PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 East Staunton Road, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved