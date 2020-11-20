TROY — Lynn Rickey "Bub" Dillow, age 71, of Troy, OH passed away on November 19, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1949 in South Bend, IN to Pearl (Rickey) Mumma the late Carl Mumma .

Bub is survived by his wife of 52 years: Janice Sue (Studebaker) Dillow; children: Chad E. (Mandi N.) Dillow of Troy and Lynn "Skeeter" Rickey (Vicki R.) Dillow II of DeGraff; grandchildren: Kade, Addison, Michelle, Bradyn, and Jayda Dillow; siblings: Marsha McDade of Troy; Gail "Sis" Lee of Troy; Becky Ragar of Vandalia; Clara "Snooks" (Carl) Carter of Troy; John (Tina) Mumma of Troy and Susie (Mark) Gwinn of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws: Mick McDade; Mike Lee; and Bob Ragar.

Bub was a 1967 Troy High School graduate. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Bub was a very active member of the Troy Baptist Temple. He worked at Dinner Bell Meats and then went to Troy City Schools where he retired as a custodian. He loved woodworking and worked on many projects for lot of other people.

Services will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Troy Baptist Temple Fellowship Hall with Rev. David Thomasson officiating. Interment to follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Visitation will be from 2-6PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Baptist Temple, 691 East Staunton Road, Troy, OH 45373.

